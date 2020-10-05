Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "L-Carnosine Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global L-carnosine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the growth in the cosmetic industry, rising prevalence of diabetes, CVD coupled with the expanding pool of aging population that are susceptible to these diseases. Diabetes has been among the most prevalent diseases around the globe.



As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, nearly 463 million adults (20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes, which is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Over 1.1 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes. L-carnosine prevents damage caused by too much sugar in the body. It is a naturally occurring molecule composed of two amino acids that are capable of protecting patients against diabetes owing to its ability to neutralize toxic compounds and improve glycemic control.



The global L-carnosine market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on the application, the market is segmented into autism, diabetes support, skin support, CVD support, joint support, and others. Others segment include digestion support, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. In 2019, the skin support segment is projected to contribute a significant share to the global market.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the market owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and potential awareness regarding dietary supplements in the region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults in the US have two or more chronic diseases. This, in turn, is driving the demand for L-carnosine in the region.



Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the major players covered in the report include Bachem AG, Kirkman Group, Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Foodchem International Corp., Klaire Labs, and Jarrow Formulas Inc. The market players are adopting some crucial strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to expand market share. For instance, in July 2018, Bachem opened its Japan subsidiary in Tokyo as Bachem Japan K.K. With this expansion, the company aimed to strengthen customer support and increase its business growth in the Asian market.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global L-carnosine market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic public databases

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for the pharmaceutical companies, healthcare industry, research institutes, academic institutes, dietary supplement companies, investing companies, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global L-carnosine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global L-carnosine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global L-carnosine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. BachemGroup

3.2.1.1. Overview

3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2.2. Kirkman Group, Inc.

3.2.2.1. Overview

3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.2.4. Recent Developments

3.2.3. Charkit Chemical Company LLC

3.2.3.1. Overview

3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.3.4. Recent Developments

3.2.4. Foodchem International Corp.

3.2.4.1. Overview

3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2.5. Klaire Labs

3.2.5.1. Overview

3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.5.4. Recent Developments

3.3. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints/Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global L-Carnosine Market by Application

5.1.1. Autism

5.1.2. Diabetes

5.1.3. Skin Support

5.1.4. Cardiovascular Support

5.1.5. Joint Support

5.1.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Atrium Innovations Inc. (Douglas Laboratories)

7.2. BachemGroup

7.3. Belle Chemical LLC

7.4. Charkit Chemical Company LLC

7.5. Foodchem International Corp.

7.6. Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

7.7. Kirkman Group, Inc.

7.8. Klaire Labs

7.9. Lalilab, Inc.

7.10. Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

7.11. NOW Foods, LLC

7.12. NutraBio Labs, Inc.

7.13. NutriVitaShop

7.14. Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

7.15. Source Naturals, Inc.



