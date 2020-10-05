Scottsdale, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Zoe’s Gospel Hope” by Amelia Smith shares a delightful story following a four-year-old girl named Zoe who asks her grandmother, “Grandfoo,” an important question about who made the sky. Her grandmother then offers Zoe gospel hope by telling her God’s great love story. Throughout the book, faith filled messages are presented in rhyme that is an enjoyable way for children to learn about God. Filled with vibrant illustrations by Rumar Yongco, this resource is both entertaining and educational for young children.

“My husband and I have six children and seven grandchildren. I was inspired to write my book based on the conversations I’ve had with them over the years,” said Smith. “In everyday conversation, I have tried to interject gospel messages to teach them about God. I want parents, grandparents and caregivers to have a resource they can use that offers the sharing of the gospel on a young child's level.”

Caregivers of all kinds that appreciate the gospel message will feel inspired by the simplicity of the book that represents the full gospel message. “Zoe’s Gospel Hope” helps with weaving in the gospel message into everyday conversation with children in an engaging way.

“Zoe’s Gospel Hope”

By Amelia Smith

ISBN: 9781664202504 (softcover); 9781664202511 (electronic)

Available at the Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

About the author

Amelia Smith is a wife, mother, grandmother and author. She has had stories and poems published in a non-profit anthology called “Rivertown Poets and Storytellers.” “Zoe’s Gospel Hope” is her first children’s book. She currently resides in Georgia with her family. To learn more about Amelia Smith, please visit her blog “The Front Porch” on www.ameliasmith.org and her Facebook page.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

