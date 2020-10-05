Dublin, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Welding Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro welding market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Micro welding is referred to as a precision welding which is utilized to integrate different small parts. It is a careful type of welding that requires an expert welder. As micro welding is performed on a small scale, it requires special equipment and machines. Some essential equipment used during the process includes small wires, microscope, and some miniature tools. These tools are required to achieve the utmost precision in the process. Micro welding has significant applications in electrical & electronics packaging for electrical joining.



The global micro welding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into micro resistance welding, micro pulse arc welding, and others. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecom, and others. Electronics and electrical companies rely on solutions that do not induce thermal effect and metal flash. The heat produced from gas tungsten arc (GTA) micro-welding doesn't cause loss of hermeticity and thermal stress-induced cracking of the seals. Therefore, the emergence of electronics has accelerated the need for the creation and repair of such products, which in turn, is leading the adoption of micro-welding machines to achieve higher precision, durability, and flexibility.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness potential growth during the forecast period. Significant manufacturing of electricals & electronics products and expansion of the medical device industry are the major factors contributing to the market growth in the region. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), production of electronics hardware in India rose from31.1 billion in 2014 to65.5 billion in 2019. Further, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), during the period, April 2000-March 2020, in the electronics sector, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at2.8 billion. The increasing production of electronics products is driving the demand for micro-welding machines for potential metal joining of very thin or delicate components that cannot stand the heat of regular welding.



Some of the key players in the market include Lincoln Electric Co., Elderfield & Hall, Inc., Micro Arc Welding, Inc., and Sunstone Engineering. These market players are expanding the capabilities and features of their welding systems to improve machine performance. For instance, in June 2020, Lincoln Electric enhanced the features of the PIPEFAB Welding System with the introduction of new software updates and a CE model. This advanced free software update will offer a powerful new process control options that further increase simplicity and machine performance for both managers and operators. Additionally, the launch of expanded language options and the CE model will enable to fulfill the needs of pipe and vessel operations across the globe.



Research Methodology:



The market study of the global micro welding market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for electron beam welding machine manufacturers, raw material suppliers, contract manufacturers, distributors, traders, industry associates & experts, government organizations, and other market participants for overall market analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. It will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:

Global Micro Welding Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Global Micro Welding Market Research and Analysis, By Application

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global micro welding market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global micro welding market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global micro welding market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Micro Welding Market by Type

5.1.1. Micro Resistance Welding

5.1.2. Micro Pulse Arc Welding

5.1.3. Others (Laser Welding)

5.2. Global Micro Welding Market by Application

5.2.1. Electrical &Electronics

5.2.2. Medical

5.2.3. Automotive

5.2.4. Aerospace &Defense

5.2.5. Telecom

5.2.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Elderfield& Hall, Inc.

7.2. Lincoln Electric Co.

7.3. Micro Arc Welding, Inc.

7.4. Micro Products Co.

7.5. Micro Weld India

7.6. O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH

7.7. Shenzhen Riland Industry Co.,Ltd.

7.8. SoudaxEquipments

7.9. Spot Weld Inc.

7.10. SST Microwelding

7.11. Sunstone Engineering



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61kv36

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900