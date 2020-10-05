Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Blaringhem 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – SURF & Conventional b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,908

Price: NOK 65.64 b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,236

Price: NOK 65.64 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 5,072

Aggregate price: NOK 65.64 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue







b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 14,105

Performance Shares: 62,631



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil

The following form corrects a previously issued notice relating to Stuart Fitzgerald’s vesting. The correct transaction date is 1 October 2020.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 5,093

Price: NOK 66.16 d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 5,093

Aggregate price: NOK 66.16 e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 01 (1 October 2020) f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 18,774

Performance Shares: 73,704



Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil

