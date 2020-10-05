Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Blaringhem
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – SURF & Conventional
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 6,908
Price: NOK 65.64
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 3,236
Price: NOK 65.64
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 5,072
Aggregate price: NOK 65.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 14,105
Performance Shares: 62,631
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
The following form corrects a previously issued notice relating to Stuart Fitzgerald’s vesting. The correct transaction date is 1 October 2020.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Fitzgerald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Volume: 5,093
Price: NOK 66.16
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregate volume: 5,093
Aggregate price: NOK 66.16
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 01 (1 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|Owned Shares: 18,774
Performance Shares: 73,704
Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +442082105568
Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
Attachment
Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd
Aberdeenshire, UNITED KINGDOM