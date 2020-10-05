New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type, Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03567496/?utm_source=GNW





Functional food ingredients are used to enhance certain physiological functions such as improve gastrointestinal health, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent dental caries, and improve bone & and gut health to prevent or cure various diseases. Regular consumption of functional food ingredients reduces the risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis.Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.

• By type, the acidulant is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



These products provide pleasant taste and function as a flavor masking agent to avoid the after taste effect of other acids, fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants.The introduction of a variety of value-added products and an increase in functional beverages are some of the key factors driving the demand for acidulants in food & beverage applications.



Wide functionality of various acidulants, such as fumaric acid and lactic acid, is creating a rise in demand for food acidulants.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Owing to the large production of sugar, enzymes, dairy and various other specialty food ingredients are on of the reasons for the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific.Presence of large number of local players and increase in the purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors.



Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, government initiatives, and cheap labor are some of the major reasons for the shifting of manufacturing operations from developed economies to the developing regions of Asia Pacific market..

The specialty food ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Soth America).



Research Coverage

This report segments the specialty food ingredients market based on types, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty food ingredients market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



