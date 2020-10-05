TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT) is pleased to announce further reduction of $150,000 of company debt in addition to $564,000 as per the company quarterly filing with OTC August 20, 2020.

As noted in our press release from August 25th, management has already returned 125 Mill. shares of its common stock to the treasury before September 15, 2020. Management strongly believes this is to portray a more realistic market capitalization and serves to justify increased investor confidence.

Stan Kolaric, CEO of R-Three Technologies, Inc., stated: “I am gratified that the Board of R-Three Technologies Inc. had a strong will and belief, by returning our own shares to the treasury, we are committed to a long term and stable growth process continuing with the aim to increase shareholders value.”

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R-Three Technologies desires to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing this goal and adhering to its business plan, the management believes the Company can provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees, and the communities in which it operates. The Company will manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels, and related products at very competitive prices. It is our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow aggressively, to have annual profitability, and to establish long-term relationships.

