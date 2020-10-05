Portland, OR, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lipstick market was pegged at $8.60 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $12.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Changing lifestyle and increase in consciousness for appearance among women, rising demand for herbal, natural and organic lipsticks, and upsurge in number of working women drive the growth of the global lipstick market. On the other hand, use of harmful ingredients curtail down the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for vegan and customizable lipsticks are anticipated to pave the way for numerous opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of Covid-19 caused shortage of raw materials and huge disruptions in the supply chain, thereby affecting the global lipstick market. Also, the trend of staying at home has resulted in decreased demand for gaudy lipsticks.

However, several government bodies are issuing relaxations on the existing regulations, thus gradually allowing the industry to get back to its previous stance.



The global lipstick market is analyzed across product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the matte segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2019 to 2026. At the same time, the lip powder segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the online store segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by the end of 2026.

By geography, Europe garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the study period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global lipstick market report include Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., RelouisL'Oréal S.A,Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty, Guerlain, Christian Dior SE, and Unilever. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

