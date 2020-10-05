Portland, OR, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Autoinjectors Market size was estimated at $1.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $5.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in prevalence of anaphylaxis, rise in preference among patients to choose self-administration of injections, and high-end technological advancements in autoinjectors drive the growth of the global autoinjectors market. On the other hand, availability of alternative treatment options such as general injections and oral tablets curtail down the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, patent expiry of biologics to fuel biosimilar demands is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the frontrunners in the sector.

Covid-19 scenario-

Covid-19 has increased the demand for autoinjectors that are a perfect fit to be used in the home environment.

Simultaneously, the preventive measures taken during the pandemic have not been applicable to the healthcare industry at large, thus leaving the global market for autoinjectors unaffected.

The global autoinjetors market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the disposable autoinjectors segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2020 to 2027. The same segment is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the study period.

By end user, the home care settings segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period.

By geography, North America held the major in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 18.6% till 2027. The other regions covered in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global autoinjectors market report include Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, SHL Medical, Antares Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed AG, and Amgen. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.





