TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onlia, Ontario’s fast-growing provider of online home and auto insurance, announced a new collaboration today with Ultimate Dining Card®. Effective October 1, users of Onlia’s safe-driving app, Onlia Sense™, can now unlock rewards that can be redeemed at Recipe Unlimited Corporation’s participating restaurants.

“For years, Onlia has promoted road safety through Onlia Sense™, a driving app available free to all Canadians, that coaches safe driving and provides rewards like gift cards and cashback for good behaviour,” said Pieter Louter. “By teaming up with The Ultimate Dining Card®, we’re now able to celebrate safe road usage and inject funds in our user’s entertainment budgets.”

The Onlia Sense™ app uses an innovative coaching approach based on nudge theory and behavioural economics. Using telematics to track driving behaviour, it helps users proactively develop safer habits while earning rewards for improved driving behaviour. Now, rewards for safe driving can be redeemed at restaurants across the country, helping to fulfill Onlia's mission to make Canada safer.

On a monthly basis, Onlia Sense™ users can earn Ultimate Dining Cards valued between $5 - $100 by unlocking everyday driving badges, completing monthly safe-driving challenges and ranking among top drivers on the in-app leaderboard.

“Ultimate Dining Card® is proud to partner with Onlia to encourage and reward safe driving habits for all Ontarians” said Michael Griffin, Brand Manager of Ultimate Dining Card. “Each user who redeems their Onlia Sense™ safe driving points for a UDC will have 1000+ Canadian owned and operated restaurants to choose from. Whether it’s dine-in, take out or delivery, a great dining experience awaits”.

Beginning October 1, 2020, Ultimate Dining Card® replaced Onlia’s Starbucks® Gift Card rewards. Existing Starbucks® Gift Cards can still be used if they’ve already been earned.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital home and auto insurance and a safe-driving mobile app to the Canadian market. Onlia's mission is to create a community around making Canada a safer place, and to provide tools and motivation to facilitate safer behaviours. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ultimate Dining Card®

Ultimate Dining Card® is valid at any participating Swiss Chalet, Milestones, Montana’s, Kelseys, Harvey's, Bier Markt, East Side Mario’s, New York Fries, Fionn MacCools, D’Arcy McGee’s, Paddy Flaherty’s, Tir nan Og, Original Joe’s, Elephant & Castle, State & Main, The Landing Group of Restaurants and Pickle Barrel locations across Canada. That means there are over 1,000+ locations across Canada waiting to welcome you and your friends or family for lunch, dinner, or drinks. Visit recipeunlimited.com to find a restaurant location near you. ® Registered Trademark of Recipe Unlimited Corporation.

Julia Stein Onlia 416 435 2380 julia.stein@onlia.ca