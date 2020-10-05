Gulf Breeze, FL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Owner Operator and Army Veteran Wendy Williams is bringing more authentic, Texas-style Dickey’s barbecue to her Gulf Breeze, FL community with the development of her second location set to open in Navarre Beach Spring 2021.

William’s inked the expansion deal with the barbecue franchise on the heels of her original store’s one-year anniversary and has already broken ground on getting her second location up and running.

In addition to their classic menu offerings, the new Navarre Beach Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location will host a full-service bar and feature rotating specialty cocktails and food specials. The beachside barbecue joint will also boast indoor and outdoor seating and an adjacent arcade area to entertain Dickey’s fans and family.

“We’re eager to bring more delicious barbecue to Florida residents and travelers looking for a place to have a good time and great food surrounded by friends and family. Our barbecue and view will be hard to beat and we look forward to inviting folks in and cheersing safely together when we celebrate our opening,” said Wendy Williams Gulf Breeze Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Operator.

“Wendy is a powerhouse Owner Operator for our brand and her partnership since joining our franchise family has been nothing short of outstanding. Wendy’s passion for building relationships in her community is one of many reasons we look forward to the success of her new location,” Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com