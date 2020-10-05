ACWORTH, Ga., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Koeppen, a child advocate who works diligently to fight against sex trafficking of infants, recently published her debut book: “Called to Hope: The Story of Sarah Koeppen, founder of The Hope Box, Inc.” This galvanizing memoir showcases her powerful connection to God and dedication to becoming the mother of a child who was abandoned on her doorstep. Koeppen started her foundation, The Hope Box, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit, after going through the difficult process of adopting her child, Elijah.

“Elijah was abandoned at the age of three, which marked the beginning of me finding out how big all the issues are concerning children in this country,” said Koeppen. “I started The Hope Box, Inc. to support mothers with adoption resources, so children have their best chance for a great life.”

The Hope Box, Inc. helps connect babies with forever families and prevents infant abandonment, so children can be fully nurtured. This organization helps at-risk mothers and babies who are under the age of three by providing them with legal, public safety and medical resources.

In her memoir, Koeppen shares how she was instrumental in amending the Georgia Safe Haven law (House Bill 291) in 2017. With this bill, public places such as health departments, hospitals, fire departments and police stations became Safe Haven facilities in Georgia and the mother could now have the ability to decide whether she would like to leave her information with them. According to The Hope Box, Inc. website, 4,002 lives have been saved due to this law.

“Called to Hope” highlights stories filled with hope and the grace of God and explains how The Hope Box, Inc. supports mothers and children with adoption resources, lobbying for legislation and the prevention of child sex trafficking. This eye-opening book can inspire readers to do a better job of taking care of our nation’s children.

“Called to Hope: The Story of Sarah Koeppen, founder of The Hope Box, Inc.”

By Sarah Koeppen

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9579-0 (softcover); 978-1-9736-9580-6 (e-book)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Sarah Koeppen is the executive director and founder of The Hope Box, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit. Koeppen has personal experience adopting her child, Elijah. She extensively studied law to secure full custody of her child. With her knowledge of the law and passion for helping mothers and children, she founded The Hope Box, Inc. to help resolves issues concerning children in our country. Koeppen is a public speaker, child advocate, an expert on the issues of the abandonment of babies and works diligently to fight against sex trafficking of infants. She was instrumental in amending the Georgia safe haven law (House Bill 291) in 2017. Currently, Koeppen resides in Acworth, Georgia, and provides resources to citizens in the United States with her nonprofit. To learn more about The Hope Box, Inc., please visit https://www.thehopebox.org/.

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Krista Tillman LAVIDGE Publicity 4806487560 ktillman@lavidge.com