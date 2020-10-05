TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the following upcoming conferences and events:



New Orleans 2020 Investment Conference to be held as a virtual event on October 14 th – 17 th , 2020. Click here to register: https://hopin.to/events/2020-new-orleans-investment-conference?ref=077472090497.





to be held as a virtual event on October 14 – 17 , 2020. Click here to register: https://hopin.to/events/2020-new-orleans-investment-conference?ref=077472090497. SM E Thrive Virtual 2020 to be held as a virtual event on October 20 th – 21 st , 2020. Participating in the “Exploration Finance: How to Get Funded” session from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on October 20 th , 2020.





to be held as a virtual event on October 20 – 21 , 2020. Participating in the “Exploration Finance: How to Get Funded” session from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on October 20 , 2020. 121 Mining Investment Americas to be held as a virtual event on October 28 th – 30 th , 2020. Register at hubs.la/H0wdB-50.





to be held as a virtual event on October 28 – 30 , 2020. Register at hubs.la/H0wdB-50. 2020 Idaho Mining Conference to be held as a virtual event on October 29th, 2020.



“We have a 10,000 meter exploration and in-fill drilling program underway at our Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho, USA and a preliminary economic assessment nearing completion for the first phase of a restart of mining operations. We are looking forward to sharing the progress the company is making,” said President & CEO Hugh Agro.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like more information regarding the conferences and events noted above, please contact, Melisa Armand, (416) 366-4100 or email info@revival-gold.com. Corporate presentation and information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival Gold also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second largest known deposit of gold in the state. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway on the potential re-start of a phase one open-pit heap leach operation and exploration continues focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.4 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold containing 1.35 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.2 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over 5 km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.

For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, please see the Company’s technical report titled “Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA” dated February 21, 2020.

Revival Gold has approximately 71.2 million shares outstanding and had a cash balance of approximately $12.5 million on September 30th, 2020. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com or contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Adam Rochacewich, CFO

Telephone (416) 366-4100 or email info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.