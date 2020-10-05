Chicago, IL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera, a leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software, data and consulting services, has won a 2020 Hydrocarbon Processing Award in the Best Process/Plant Optimization Technology category for its Control of Work solution.

Sphera’s Control of Work—which encompasses electronic Permit to Work, isolations management, hazard assessments, maintenance shifts, simultaneous operations (SIMOPS), sensors and more—delivers a single, shared view of a plant’s operational reality with a radically different, far more intuitive way to simulate and manage work activities and risk. The technology seamlessly integrates risk analysis across domains including data historians, process safety, EHS&S, maintenance and asset performance management systems and offers Operational Risk Management (ORM) Digital Twin simulation capabilities. This integrated view of risk helps operators know what's happening, where it’s happening, when it’s happening and what’s driving the risk.

"With the overwhelming amount of digital technologies being adopted in the hydrocarbon processing industry, Sphera's Control of Work software solution stood out to the Hydrocarbon Processing Awards judging panel," said Lee Nichols, editor-in-chief/associate publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing. "The judges were impressed with the technology's ability to display/connect an organization's assets and provide the user with actionable insights to optimize operations in real-time."

The first enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) Control of Work solution, Sphera’s Control of Work is available with flexible delivery options, including on-premise and on SpheraCloud, a SaaS-based and mobile platform built to leverage the power, security and flexibility of Microsoft’s Azure.

“The technological developments recognized by Hydrocarbon Processing are designed to keep the industry safer and more productive despite shifting margins and high utilization,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s president and CEO. “This award is a testament to the hard work our solutions experts have put in to creating solutions that create a safer, more productive world while driving sustainable performance for operators now and into the future.”

Now in its fourth year, the Hydrocarbon Processing awards program honors the downstream energy segment’s leading innovations.

