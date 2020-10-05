ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank (In Organization) will serve the greater Bay area as a full-service community bank on a mission to positively impact the triple bottom line: people, planet and prosperity. Through a unique, values-based business model, Climate First Bank (I/O) expects to open in 2021 to offer retail and commercial banking services. Founder and CEO, Ken LaRoe, is building Climate First Bank (I/O) using similar frameworks to his previous bank organizations, Florida Choice Bank and First GREEN Bank, which, before being acquired, established global impact and proved the success of a values-based business model while yielding exceptional financial performance.



“My experience has shown there is a strong need and significant customer demand for an impact-based financial institution, which inspired me to launch Climate First Bank (I/O),” said LaRoe, an outspoken advocate for the environment and values-based businesses. “The St. Pete community is already moving toward green initiatives, and I want to propel that movement with the opening of Climate First Bank (I/O) as a new and conscious way of banking. I truly believe that businesses do well by doing good for their employees, environment and community.”

As a community bank, Climate First Bank (I/O) will pride itself on building relationships, offering personalized services and making decisions from a local lens. The bank’s leading strategy is to provide services from an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) perspective, offering unmatched customer service that has real impact. Climate First Bank (I/O) will seek to elevate the typical banking model by focusing on community values and ultimately spreading its mission through expansion.

Climate First Bank (I/O) will offer a complete, full-service menu of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. Those products will be enhanced with modern technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company will place a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGO) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank will set an example by being built to the highest practical sustainability standards in LEED, Green Globes and Energy Star.

“Many people feel they have no choice but to turn to the country’s largest banks who do not practice values or impact-based financing, and I want to change that with Climate First Bank (I/O),” LaRoe continues.

LaRoe’s previous banks outperformed financially, while moving the needle in areas that matter most, and Climate First Bank (I/O) plans to continue this success. Stay tuned for more information, and to learn more visit https://climatefirstbank.com.

