Manfred Wolf resigns from the Board of Directors in AX V Nissens ApS

Manfred Wolf has decided to resign from his position as member of the Board of Directors in AX V Nissens ApS by beginning of October 2020.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Niels Jacobsen, Chairman of the Board, thanks Manfred for his great contribution to Nissens over the past three years – in particular within Nissens’ Automotive division.

We wish Manfred the best of luck in his future endeavors.

October 5, 2020




