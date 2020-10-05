Columbus, OH, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetJets, the worldwide leader in private aviation, announced today their investment into two large-scale flagship West Coast hangars at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California (SJC) and Centennial Airport (APA) in the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area. In addition to housing the NetJets fleets, these hangars will also offer premiere services to NetJets Owners and to customers of NetJets Inc. subsidiary, Executive Jet Management (EJM), a leader in aircraft management and private jet charter programs.

“NetJets is proud to share that these hangars include service hubs and operations centers, to continue our growth across the important West Coast market,” said Patrick Gallagher, President of NetJets Sales, Marketing & Service. “This is an exciting opportunity to further establish San Jose and Denver as leading business aviation gateways and to expand our ability to service our West Coast Owners. We look to these two markets to open the doors on the West Coast as our expansion in additional cities is imminent.”

At the northwest end of Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California (SJC) NetJets will occupy approximately 35,000 square feet of the existing hangar that includes a 60-foot door built for aircraft as large as the Boeing 767s, with capacity to hold up to seven Latitudes, six Longitudes or four Global 6000s at any given time.

NetJets’ highest share of market in terms of flight activity and growth is in the Bay area. The new hangar will provide convenience to NetJets Owners and will also be the largest operations center on the West Coast for whole aircraft management provided by Executive Jet Management. This operations center will be home to aviation professionals dedicated to Owner Services, Flight Operations, Fleet Maintenance, Aircraft Management, and Charter Sales.

Additionally, Centennial Airport (APA) in the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area will provide 15,000 square feet of hangar space to welcome the NetJets fleet. This location will also host nearly 7,000 square feet of office space in the main FBO for the NetJets and EJM teams to assist with operations and guest services directly from the site.

These flagship West Coast hangars are slated to open and be fully operational by Fall 2020. Additional announcements in other locations of strategic importance to NetJets and EJM are forthcoming. For more information about the world’s most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

About NetJets NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation. More than 55 years ago, they launched the world’s first private jet charter and management company. NetJets went on to pioneer shared aircraft ownership—offering the advantages of owning a private jet without the responsibilities. Today, they continue to innovate from cockpit and cabin to safety and accessibility. As the owner and operator of the world’s largest and most diverse private jet fleet, NetJets hires only the most experienced and accomplished pilots, and safety remains their first and highest priority. NetJets’ full range of aviation options help individuals and businesses do more and miss less via the NetJets®, Executive Jet Management®, and Marquis Jet Card® service brands in North America and Europe. For more information about the world’s most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

