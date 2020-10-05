Richardson, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varsha Bhave, founder and president of Projectmates® and its parent company Systemates, Inc., has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run–worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

“In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we’ve produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards. “At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13.”

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

