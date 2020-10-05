NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $9,350,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a multifamily property in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The transaction was originated by Clint Darby, managing director at Greystone.



The $9.35 million Fannie Mae loan has a fixed rate and 10-year term with a 30-year amortization. The non-recourse loan refinances Country Oaks Apartments, a 300-unit community located within the Milwaukee metro area. The property includes amenities such as a swimming pool and stackable washer/dryer in each unit.

“It’s been a pleasure working with this team as they grow their portfolio,” said Mr. Darby. “We are thrilled when clients choose to return to Greystone time and again, and we can work to find new financing terms to help our clients.”

“Greystone’s commitment and knowledge are why we continue to come back to Clint and his team,” said Mr. Deshur, principal borrower. “Greystone has been our trusted advisor as we have grown our portfolio, and we look forward to future projects together.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com