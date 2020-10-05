NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Richard Saltzman will join the firm as a Managing Director to expand its private capital advisory business and will focus on secondary advisory. Mr. Saltzman will commence work at Guggenheim in December.



Mr. Saltzman joins Guggenheim from Houlihan Lokey, where he most recently served as U.S. Head of Secondary Advisory, leading its effort to provide liquidity solutions in the secondary market to private equity, private credit, and other alternative asset managers. Mr. Saltzman was previously a member of Houlihan Lokey’s M&A group, and he began his investment banking career at Traxi, LLC.

“We are pleased to welcome Richard to our growing private capital advisory practice,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Our private capital advisory effort provides world-class liquidity solutions to investors in private equity and other asset classes. Richard’s deep relationships with investors, broad experience with complex transactional structures, and credit expertise will be highly additive. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Saltzman earned his B.A. in economics from Union College. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $280 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

