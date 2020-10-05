NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jonathan Silver has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor to help lead the firm’s sustainability practice. Mr. Silver will advise the firm’s clients on their sustainability strategies, investments, and capital plans.

Mr. Silver joins Guggenheim with a long career at the intersection of technology, finance, clean energy, and policy. He is one of the nation’s leading clean economy investors and advisors and has been named one of the country’s top 10, green-tech “influencers.”

Mr. Silver led the federal government’s $40 billion clean energy investment fund during the Obama administration, the largest clean energy fund in the world. He currently serves as member of the boards of National Grid (NYSE:NGG), one the world’s largest publicly owned energy companies, and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), one of the country’s leading hydrogen fuel cell manufacturers. As Managing Partner of Tax Equity Advisors LLC, Mr. Silver managed investments in large-scale renewable projects for U.S. corporations.

Previously, Mr. Silver served as senior policy advisor to the U.S. Cabinet Secretaries of Commerce and Interior during the Clinton administration. Prior to his government service, Mr. Silver was a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of Tiger Management. He began his business career as a consultant at McKinsey and Company.

“We are excited Jonathan has joined Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “We are deeply committed to ESG initiatives both internally and as it relates to advising our clients on investing in sustainable business models. Jonathan has long been a thought leader in sustainable investing, and his expertise will help us deliver world-class advice to our clients.”

“I am thrilled to join the Guggenheim team,” Mr. Silver said. “The firm has a deeply experienced sustainability team serving clients, a strong commitment to emerging leaders in the sector, and a long tradition of excellence in the space. I look forward to helping grow our clean economy business both domestically and around the world.”

“Jonathan is a great addition to our clean economy effort,” said Jim Millstein, Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities. “He brings leadership and deep experience in advancing adaptation strategies to the challenge that climate change represents to the growth of the economy.”

Mr. Silver earned his B.A. in government from Harvard University and completed his graduate studies at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris and the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva. He has received both Rotary and Fulbright Fellowships. Mr. Silver is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $280 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

Media Contact