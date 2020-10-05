New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976109/?utm_source=GNW

01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased collaboration among countries leading to an increase of technology transfer options and a growing focus on improving marine transportation safety. In addition, increased collaboration among countries leading to an increase of technology transfer options is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market analysis includes the type segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.



The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passive SONAR

• Active SONAR

• By Application

• Defense and civil

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing preference for deploying integrated SONAR system as one of the prime reasons driving the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market growth during the next few years.



