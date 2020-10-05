New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Bed Market Research Report by Usage, by Type, by Treatment, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05940903/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Hospital Bed Market is expected to grow from USD 3,591.42 Million in 2019 to USD 5,281.89 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.64%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Hospital Bed to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Bariatric Bed is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Usage, the Hospital Bed Market studied across Bariatric Bed, Birthing Bed, General Bed, Pediatric Bed, Pressure Relief Bed, and Home Care Bed. The General Bed commanded the largest size in the Hospital Bed Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Bariatric Bed is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Electric Bed is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the Hospital Bed Market studied across Electric Bed, Manual Bed, and Semi-Electric Bed. The Manual Bed commanded the largest size in the Hospital Bed Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Electric Bed is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Critical Care Bed is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Treatment, the Hospital Bed Market studied across Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed, and Long Term Care Bed. The Acute Care Bed commanded the largest size in the Hospital Bed Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Critical Care Bed is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Home Care Setting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End User, the Hospital Bed Market studied across Elderly Care Facility, Home Care Setting, and Hospital. The Hospital commanded the largest size in the Hospital Bed Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Home Care Setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Hospital Bed Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Hospital Bed Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hospital Bed Market including Amico Corporation, Antano Group S.R.L., Famed Zywiec Sp.Z O.O., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Malvestio S.P.A., Medline Industries, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Midmark Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, and Stryker Corporation.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hospital Bed Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hospital Bed Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hospital Bed Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hospital Bed Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hospital Bed Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hospital Bed Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Hospital Bed Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05940903/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001