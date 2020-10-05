GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 on:



The afternoon of November 11, 2020

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Attridge, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9.30 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 406-0743

North American Toll Free: (800) 898-3989

Access Code: 4858445

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are (905) 694-9451 or toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 1859795#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, December 12 2020 and a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

