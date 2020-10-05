PORT ORCHARD, Wash., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a little town in the woods, residents grow frustrated every night as they awaken by loud noises coming from a distant house. They soon rally together to discover the origins of the sounds in Marie Barbee’s debut book, “BOOM BOOM CRASH”. A wonderfully illustrated story, this fun and compelling story keeps readers on their toes as they seek to discover the unlikely entity who is responsible for all the loud noises.

When the culprit turns out to be an animal in need with a passion for drumming, the townsfolk come together to help him feel accepted and loved. A perfect book for children two years and up, this engaging tale came to be through the author’s experience as a childcare professional. After telling this story so often to the children she cared for, she decided to make her publishing dreams come true and release it as a storybook.

Those looking for a positive read to enjoy with a loved one will find “BOOM BOOM CRASH” to be a charming addition to story time.

“This tale highlights the importance of bravery, courage and understanding,” says Barbee. “I hope all readers enjoy all this book has to offer.”

“BOOM BOOM CRASH” is a great fit for every young reader’s fall reading list with its charming language, colorful illustrations and exciting conclusion.

“BOOM BOOM CRASH”

By Marie Barbee

ISBN: 9781728315614 (softcover); 9781728315607 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marie Barbee has worked in childcare for over 20 years. “BOOM BOOM CRASH” is her debut book and is inspired by stories she told children in her care over the past few years. Her passion for children’s literature inspired her to publish her original story.

