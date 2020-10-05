Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia, PA, October 5, 2020 -- Hersha Hotels and Resorts today announced updates regarding its health and safety program, Rest Assured™, developed by its proprietary sustainability program, EarthView®. Rest Assured is focused on the well-being and safety of guests and associates through science based, advanced cleaning practices complemented by innovative service offerings and technologies.

“Since the launch of Rest Assured in June, our hotel teams have worked tirelessly to ensure that the program is adopted and implemented effectively across all of our hotels to provide a reliably safe and healthy environment for our guests. Associate education and training are at the forefront of our program along with proactive communication to guests of the comprehensive cleaning measures we have enacted to keep guests and our teams safe. These measures include an increase in the frequency of cleaning in all public areas, a focus on high-touch surfaces, the use of EPA-approved disinfectants, and the utilization of UV light technology and HEPA filtration,” stated Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shah continued, “Feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive. Ninety days since implementation, survey results indicate that 91% of the 1,000 guests surveyed feel confident staying with us given our commitment to safety through the Rest Assured program.”

Highlights from Hersha’s survey of travelers:

Social Distancing Measures and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Our survey results indicate that 88% of respondents think social distancing practices are important and 71% of respondents expect hotels to provide some form of PPE We have installed plexiglass partitions at the front desks as well as floor decals and signage throughout our hotels reminding guests and employees to be mindful of social distancing We have implemented free-standing sanitizer stations throughout our hotels At select hotels, guests are provided Rest Assured wellness and PPE kits at check-in. Kits contain hand sanitizer, a pack of sanitizer wipes, and a reusable facemask

Our survey results indicate that 88% of respondents think social distancing practices are important and 71% of respondents expect hotels to provide some form of PPE Food & Beverage Offerings: Nearly 85% of respondents are comfortable with dining in our hotels’ open restaurants given the safe distancing practices in place As our hotel restaurants reopen, we have designed layouts and protocols aligned with best practices to help ensure the health and safety of our guests and associates We have expanded our in-room dining programs and have installed technologies to allow guests to place orders using their personal devices from anywhere in the hotel and make contactless payment utilizing QR codes. We deliver all orders through a contactless drop-off service

Mr. Shah concluded, “Our hotel teams have undergone extensive training pertaining to health, safety, and cleaning measures and have been instrumental in the overall success of our program. We encourage guests to inquire with our associates about the Rest Assured program so we can answer any questions, address any concerns, and garner feedback to continually enhance their stay. As we all mitigate this pandemic together, we remain committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our guests and associates at every Hersha Hotel and Resort.”

Full program details can be found at www.travelrestassured.com as well as on each of our hotel websites.

