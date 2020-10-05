SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it has partnered with Weave , the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech. The partnership provides business owners with one remote toolbox for streamlined, efficient communication with their patients and improved practice processes.



From phone, text and email messaging for appointment scheduling, to messaging for curbside check-in, to collecting wellness forms, facilitating video televisits and automating contactless payments, Weave gives healthcare practices all of the tools they need to be agile during challenging times.

Weave is now integrated into DrChrono’s platform so all of these pieces, such as appointments, follow-ups and wellness forms can be part of the patient’s health record. Practices using DrChrono can now tap into Weave’s analytics to better understand trends on call times, scheduling and payment history, and use its communication platform for one unified messaging channel for patients or staff.

DrChrono users can now access customer insights with Weave, gaining insight into customer call history, upcoming appointments for family members, overdue balances, tasks, and more. In one call, patients can be reminded of upcoming appointments and overdue balances.

“Our providers today need multiple online channels for communicating with their patients and a way to streamline payment collection while many operate remotely or slowly reopen their doors,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “Weave gives these practices all of the tools they need to engage with patients remotely, fill their schedules, and keep their businesses running smoothly, without interruption. We are excited to partner with another Y Combinator company and continue to offer medical practices the latest technology tools available to update and innovate their operations and improve patient engagement.”

“We are excited to partner with DrChrono,” said Johny Wudel, VP of Product of Weave. “Making the Weave toolbox available for practices on a cloud-based healthcare platform like DrChrono is a natural fit for Weave, and for today’s healthcare offices trying to maintain industry standards in a challenging climate. By giving providers access to the Weave platform through DrChrono, they’ll be able to focus on keeping patients safe and confident in the care they’re receiving.”

Learn more about the DrChrono and Weave integration and offerings here .

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave’s unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 16,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 and 2020 Cloud 100, the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor’s 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit w ww.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

press@drchrono.com