DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced Sanjoy Musunuri has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for the organization. In this role, Musunuri oversees the advancement of new and innovative strategies that create growth opportunities and extend CareSource’s mission to reach additional populations.

“CareSource is about to undergo an aggressive period of growth so bringing Sanjoy into this executive role was key,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “I’m confident in his skillset and past successes to drive our organization from a large regional plan to a national plan.”

With over 20 years of experience in health care, Musunuri’s background includes a deep understanding of government and commercial programs including Long Term Services and Support (LTSS), Medicaid and Medicare. Most recently he led an advisory group working in health care private equity and as an operating partner for Gauge Capital. Before that, he founded, operated, and sold Sinq Technologies, which focused on the home care sector. Musunuri also held senior leadership positions at naviHealth, Aetna, WellCare and Humana where he served in a variety of leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer, Divisional Chief Operating Officer and Market and Division President.

Musunuri is focused on creating initiatives within the organization that best integrate new plans and products into the company’s portfolio along with leading research initiatives to identify and mitigate risk within new markets and products.

“CareSource as an organization and an industry innovator caught my eye right away as a place I wanted to be,” said Musunuri. “The progress around clinical advancements, pharmacy programs and social determinates of health have earned CareSource the spot of being Ohio’s highest quality best operating plan. That’s what I’m planning on bringing to new states and growing the footprint of the company and our mission.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

