5 October 2020
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 30 September 2020
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
| Gross number of
voting rights
|30 September 2020
|226,869,762
|261,721,938
