Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For September 2020

CLICHY – October 05, 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2020 :

- No transactions for September 2020.

