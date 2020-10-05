Rueil-Malmaison, 5 October 2020

VINCI Construction wins motorway contracts in Australia

﻿Upgrades to a stretch of the M1 Pacific motorway, the main motorway connection along the east coast of Australia

﻿Upgrades to Barton Highway, a major route used to transport goods between New South Wales, Canberra, and Victoria

Two contracts worth a total €200 million

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, has won two motorway upgrade contracts worth a total 330 million AUD (about €200 million).

The first contract, worth 270 million AUD (€165 million), is for the third upgrade package on the M1 Pacific Motorway between Varsity Lakes and Tugun near the border between Queensland and New South Wales. Following on from the first package won by Seymour Whyte in June 2020, this contract involves widening a 5km section of the motorway to three lanes in both directions, upgrading motorway bridges and slip roads, building a new service road and preserving the corridor for a possible future rail extension. This work, which also includes integrating smart motorway technologies, will help to reduce travel times for the 90,000 motorists who use this section each day.

The second contract, worth 60 million AUD (€37 million), will be carried out by an alliance chosen by Transport for NSW, between Seymour Whyte (responsible for the construction, 94%) and SMEC (tasked with the design, 6%). It involves upgrading a stretch of the Barton Highway between the Australian capital Canberra and Murrumbateman 280 km south west of Sydney in New South Wales. The package includes a new two-lane northbound carriageway, modifications to the existing Barton Highway, intersection upgrades, drainage works and relocation of services and utilities, as well as landscaping work. The Barton Highway is the main route used to transport goods between New South Wales, Canberra and the state of Victoria in South Australia.

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines. Through its low carbon concrete brand Exegy, VINCI Construction offers all its clients the opportunity to minimise the carbon footprint of their structures, with the aim of using 90% low carbon concrete by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment