BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Retail System Integrators Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR% during the forecast period [2020-2026]. The growing technology along with the digitalization of the business processes encouraged various companies to adopt to economical information technology solutions.

Browse 175 Market Data Tables and 119 Figures spread through 195 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Retail System Integrators Market - Forecast to 2026

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-retail-system-integrators-market-2310

By Component (Software, Services [Testing Services, Managed Services, Consulting]), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

  • The retail system integrator technology is a software that can configure, implement, integrate, and update retail operating applications
  • The growing implementation of cloud-based technologies and virtual technologies are boosting the market growth for retail system integrators
  • The cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of value over the projected period
  • The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and the North America region will be the largest revenue generator over the coming years
  • Major players in the Retail System Integrators market include Retail Process Engineering (RPE), IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCL Technologies, Javelin Group, Altec, Logic Info, and Avanceon among others.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-retail-system-integrators-market-2310

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

  • Software
  • Services
    • Testing Services,
    • Managed Services
    • Consulting
    • Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud-Based

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Small Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php