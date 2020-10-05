WISeKey to Hold a Webinar on AIoT and Cybersecurity in the COVID-19 Age: Cybersecurity, IoT, Security, Rapid Scalability and AI for Clinical Assays, Diagnostics and COVID Test Devices

October 12, 2020 @ 3:00 pm CET

Geneva, Switzerland – October 5, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its new webinar focusing on the AIoT and Cybersecurity during COVID-19 global pandemic will be held on October 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET.

Interested parties can be register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G12FaxOrQUqKHz-Wa04oEA .

During the Webinar WISekey will introduce the WIShelter SafePass is a suite of cutting-edge eHealth secure services combining WISeID to ensure users’ privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to diagnostics, vaccine education and necessary medical services and data.

The new digital identity diagnostic platform enables the rapid testing of millions of people and thus enables real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population. By connecting the digital sensor to a secure database, new regional hotspots of the virus spread can be recognized in real time and immediately contained.

Disruptive Digital technologies are being harnessed to support the international public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide, including population surveillance, people identification, contact tracing, authentication of testing devices and evaluation of interventions on the basis of mobility data and communication with the public.

These rapid responses leverage billions of IoT connected devices, relatively low-cost computing resources and advances in machine learning and natural language processing

This Webinar aims to capture the breadth of disruptive digital innovations for the public-health response to COVID-19 worldwide and their limitations, and barriers to their implementation, including legal, ethical and privacy barriers, as well as organizational and workforce barriers.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WIShelter SafePass mobile application without even having to type any password. Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

The WIShelter Safepass suite was built by leaders in the clinical and technical field and allows for scalability and flexibility. It enables users to identify clinical COVID biomarkers, contact tracing, diagnostics, and triage for vaccine access, whilst keeping security at its core.

WISeKey cybersecurity, IoT, AI, and Identity Management technologies are increasingly used to digitally certify and encrypt the data originated sensor that can be used for immediate tests for the new SARS coronavirus. In the last month, WISeKey was selected by Digital Diagnostics AG, a German health tech company to enable AI-based real-time diagnostics of human biodata, and lately by ClinIQ Inc working with Oxford University Innovation to launch VirusIQ , a screening platform that specialises in early detection, prevention, and management of virus diseases such as COVID-19.

Many governments are looking for paths out of restrictive physical distancing measures imposed to control the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). With a potential vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) many months away these type of tests allows authorities to use the huge data flow generated by these devices to make decisions.

03:00 pm CET Title WISeKey Webinar on AIoT and Cybersecurity in the COVID-19 Age: Cybersecurity, IoT, Security, Rapid Scalability and AI for Clinical Assays, Diagnostics and COVID Test Devices. Speakers – Carlos Creus Moreira: CEO of WISekey

– Chris Boos: Managing Director, Technology & Founder of Arago

– Pascal Buchner: Director ITS & CIO at IATA

– Gianfranco Moi: Digital Transformation Officer at the State of Geneva

– Ajintha Pathmanathan M.: Physician, MedTech, Advisor, CEO of ClinIQ Healthcare

– Constantin von Gersdorff: CEO @ digid – Digital Diagnostics AG

Carlos Moreira’s interview with TDA Ameritrade on how WISekey’s technologies are used for the rapid COVID-19 testing of millions of people and the real-time monitoring of the spread of the disease within the population is available at https://tdameritradenetwork.com/video/rB4AoXL0GEiBcxC95_wLhw?fbclid=IwAR2vj1ahf5BjPPd3GkVsav6-4dLvBO4hY6NDVzftStn4VC4j9XvT9qbv9BY

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people.

