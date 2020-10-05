SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading series of Virtual Cybersecurity Summits through the remainder of the year, with its next stop in South Texas.



The 2020 San Antonio and Austin Virtual Cybersecurity Summit will take place this week on Thursday, October 8 and is slated to allow the local community of cybersecurity professionals to gain insights and education regarding the latest updates and challenges in the industry, despite the continued effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Summit will feature George Reeves as its keynote speaker. Reeves is cybersecurity advisor for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency here in Texas. In his hour-long talk and question-and-answer session, Reeves will discuss how CISA is working with partners to defend against today’s threats and is collaborating to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future.

The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical Q&A sessions fielded by leading subject-matter experts. Key topics include how to build a comprehensive data protection strategy, handling remote work environments from a security perspective, and ransomware recovery.

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its full schedule of planned events online. The cybersecurity community has in turn responded to the opportunity: more than twice as many people have signed up for the virtual regional events than had registered to attend the previously scheduled in-person meetings.

The Virtual Summit will also feature an interactive panel discussion on both days, with some of the top Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from organizations throughout Austin, San Antonio and their surrounding areas. This week’s panelists include:

Roman Medina, Jr., Jefferson Bank

Eric Heflin, eHealth Exchange

Cecil Pineda, CRITICALSTART

Merritt Baer, Amazon Web Services

Duleep Wikramanayake, SimonMed Imaging

Robert Neill, Weaver

Chris White, Interpublic Group



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Solution providers at the Capital Region Cybersecurity Summit include CrowdStrike, RSA, and Austin’s own SailPoint, plus many more.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

Data Connectors Virtual Summits continue to focus on the local and regional requirements for cities such as Florida and Caribbean, Southern California, St. Louis and Oklahoma, and the Great Lakes region.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via Virtual Summits, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.