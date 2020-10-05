DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony & Sylvan Pools, the premier swimming pool and spa builder in the United States, announced today that it has appointed Bonnie Chong as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate General Counsel.

Since 2018, Bonnie has served as the company’s Corporate General Counsel and Secretary. Her leadership on legal matters, risk management, regulatory compliance and business strategy, in addition to her partnership with the Board on corporate governance have led to her understanding of the business, assuring a smooth and successful transition. In her expanded role, Bonnie will oversee the finance, accounting and IT departments and implement initiatives and strategic improvements to ensure the company’s continued financial success. Importantly, this includes managing the company’s long term financial plan.

Bonnie received her Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University Law School and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania. With over 17 years of legal experience, Bonnie practiced at several law firms in Philadelphia before holding the positions of Senior Attorney at Sunoco, Inc. (R&M) and the Assistant General Counsel at Draeger Medical Systems, Inc. Bonnie is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

“Bonnie’s discipline, professionalism and rigorous management style have had a strong impact on our company,” said Mark Koide, CEO of Anthony & Sylvan Pools, “and we are looking forward to her leadership and ongoing commitment to securing the company’s financial success as we continue to grow.”

