ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpRyze Cannabis Ltd. (the “Company” or “UpRyze”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted a micro-cultivation licence for its purpose built, specialty facility located in Acheson, Alberta. The License also grants UpRyze a micro-processing and medical sales licence. UpRyze’s application was reviewed under the Health Canada Navigator program, a licencing stream reserved for Indigenous applicants. The first strains will be available in approximately 10 weeks.



“We received our license quickly and continue to demonstrate discipline around executing our business plan. The entire team is excited to be bringing our truly craft cannabis product to market early in the new year,” Ron Gauthier, UpRyze’s Chief Executive Officer said about the company’s progress.



ABOUT UPRYZE



UpRyze is a Micro Cultivation and Micro Processing Licence Holder in its purpose-built, specialty indoor facility in Acheson, Alberta. UpRyze Cannabis is truly craft - small batch grown, hang dried, hand trimmed and expertly cured. UpRyze produces exceptional, high quality cannabis, to bring a unique experience highly valued by consumers. Click here to find out more about the company and its products (www.upryzecannabis.com).

