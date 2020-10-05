New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956680/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Combination Pills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$517.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Progesterone Pills segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $268.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Emergency Contraceptive Pills market in the U.S. is estimated at US$268.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$218.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Estrogen Pills Segment to Record 0.7% CAGR



In the global Estrogen Pills segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$199.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$204.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$149.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayer AG

Cooper Pharma Limited

Gedeon Richter PLC

HRA Pharma

Lupin Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956680/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Combination Pills

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Combination Pills by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Combination Pills by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Progesterone Pills

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Progesterone Pills by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Progesterone Pills by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Estrogen Pills by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Estrogen Pills by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Estrogen Pills by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Stores/

Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Traders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Online Traders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Traders by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive Pills

by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive Pills

by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and

Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive Pills

by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive Pills

by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and

Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination

Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/

Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills

and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Emergency Contraceptive

Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills and

Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online

Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination

Pills, Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Combination Pills,

Progesterone Pills and Estrogen Pills Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Combination Pills, Progesterone

Pills and Estrogen Pills for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/

Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Emergency

Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Drug Stores/ Pharmacy,

Hospital Pharmacies and Online Traders Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Channel - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Drug Stores/ Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies

and Online Traders for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Contraceptive Pills by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956680/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001