TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today in nine cities across North America and Europe, 176 family members of the victims of Ukraine Flight PS752, advocates for human rights and justice and Canadian Members of Parliament and Members of the Manitoba legislature, stood unified to demand truth and justice for the innocent lives lost when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the airliner carrying their loved ones. Its has been 271 days without justice for these victims and their families.
Rallies were held in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Washington DC, Frankfurt, and London. The victims’ families and supporters demanded:
The Association of Families Flight PS752 Victims and supporters demanded that Iran answer five pertinent questions, among others:
In attendance at the rally on Parliament Hill was Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Transportation, Marc Garneau, Special Advisor Ralph Goodale and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, Andriy Shevchenko.
It’s important to note, today’s event was supposed to be live streamed but shortly after commencing the events, the website was hacked and taken down, presumably by actors supportive of the Iranian Regime. People around the world should know that family members and members of this association in Canada have consistently and aggressively been subject to this and other forms of intimidation and harassment since the attack on their loved ones on January 8th, 2020. Iran cannot purport to negotiate in good faith with Canada and other countries for reparations if it supports these actions.
