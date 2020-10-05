WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendel Rosen LLP, one of the largest and most widely-recognized law firms in the East Bay, announces the opening of its new office in Contra Costa County. The location will further leverage the firm’s Oakland-based law practice by providing a space to serve Walnut Creek and the Tri-Valley area.



“Wendel Rosen has a rich history in Contra Costa County,” said Wendel’s Managing Partner Dan Rapaport. “Opening a physical office in Walnut Creek is a continuation of the growth that we have been seeing in this region for some time, and it’s a reflection of our commitment to strengthen our business and community relationships on the east side of the tunnel.”

Rapaport added that Wendel Rosen sees the economic downturn and uncertainty during COVID-19 as an important time to invest in the future, which the firm is able to do because of its stable client base and deep bench strength of attorneys.

During its 110-year history, Wendel Rosen has been a staple in Contra Costa County. A number of Wendel attorneys live in the area and have held influential roles, such as serving as members of the Walnut Creek Planning Commission, City Attorney for Walnut Creek and numerous other civic, public service and nonprofit positions.

Wendel Rosen’s numerous clients and key projects in the Tri-Valley and Walnut Creek include the Bishop Ranch project in San Ramon, 1940 North Main, a mixed-use development near the Walnut Creek Bart Station, and a logistics center in Oakley.

Ginger Wilson, COO at Wendel Rosen, resides in Walnut Creek and said she’s excited to help Wendel expand its footprint in this fast-growing region. “Although we anticipate some degree of virtual client meetings and working remotely to continue after the pandemic, we believe it’s important to be accessible to our clients however they wish to connect — and opening our new Walnut Creek office helps accomplish this, especially for our Contra Costa County and Tri-Valley client base.”

The Walnut Creek office, located at 1280 Civic Drive, Suite 210, is the third location of Wendel Rosen, with the firm’s headquarters in Oakland accompanied by an office in Modesto. The law firm serves clients throughout the state, nation and internationally.

About Wendel Rosen LLP

Wendel Rosen LLP, based in Oakland, California, is an award-winning law firm serving an array of business, public, and individual clients regionally, nationally, and internationally. Formed in 1909, the attorneys at Wendel Rosen have a broad range of insight and genuine personal commitment to serve their clients on a wide range of transactional and civil litigation matters. As a full-service law firm, Wendel advises on matters involving business; construction; corporate; employment; environmental; estate planning, trusts and probate; green business; insolvency and bankruptcy; insurance; intellectual property; land use; litigation; public entities; real estate; and taxation. Wendel Rosen was the first law firm in the U.S. to be certified as a green business, and is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit www.wendel.com .

