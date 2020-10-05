Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Arizona Bank & Trust, a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), announced today it will donate $20,000 to Academy of Math and Science - Camelback on World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Bill Callahan, Arizona Bank & Trust President and CEO. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Callahan. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

Arizona Bank & Trust, mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Arizona Bank & Trust contributed $100,000 to St. Vincent de Paul’s Family Relief Fund, Chicanos Por La Causa, and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About Arizona Bank & Trust

Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state chartered bank with more than $970 million in assets with offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe and Gilbert. Arizona Bank & Trust provides an array of products and services to fulfill the financial needs of individuals and businesses. It’s headquartered at 2036 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. Visit www.arizbank.com or call 602.381.2090 for more information. The bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

Contact

President and CEO

William Callahan

wcallahan@arizbank.com

602.381.2080



