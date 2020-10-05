New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electromagnetic Flowmeters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956655/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inline Magnetic Flowmeters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Electromagnetic Flowmeters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electromagnetic Flowmeters Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electromagnetic Flowmeters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electromagnetic Flowmeters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electromagnetic Flowmeters Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Inline Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Inline Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Inline Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Water & Wastewater (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water & Wastewater (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water & Wastewater (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Chemical & Petrochemical (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Chemical & Petrochemical (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Chemical & Petrochemical (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pulp & Paper (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pulp & Paper (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pulp & Paper (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
