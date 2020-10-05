New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrocoating Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956654/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cathodic Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cathodic Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $922.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Electrocoating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$922.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$850.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Anodic Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global Anodic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$230.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$269.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$572.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956654/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electrocoating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electrocoating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electrocoating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electrocoating Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Anodic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Anodic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Anodic (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Appliances (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Appliances (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Appliances (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electrocoating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Electrocoating Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Electrocoating Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Electrocoating Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Electrocoating Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Electrocoating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Electrocoating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Electrocoating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Electrocoating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Electrocoating Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrocoating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Electrocoating Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Electrocoating Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Electrocoating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Electrocoating Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electrocoating in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Electrocoating Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electrocoating Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Electrocoating Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Electrocoating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Electrocoating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Electrocoating Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Electrocoating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Electrocoating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Electrocoating Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Electrocoating Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Electrocoating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Electrocoating Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Electrocoating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Electrocoating Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Electrocoating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Electrocoating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electrocoating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Electrocoating Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Electrocoating in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Electrocoating Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electrocoating: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Electrocoating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Electrocoating Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrocoating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Electrocoating Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Electrocoating Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Electrocoating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Electrocoating Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Electrocoating Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Electrocoating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Electrocoating Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Electrocoating Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Electrocoating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Electrocoating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Electrocoating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Electrocoating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Electrocoating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Electrocoating Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Electrocoating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Electrocoating Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Electrocoating Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Electrocoating Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Electrocoating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Electrocoating Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Electrocoating Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Electrocoating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Electrocoating Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Electrocoating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Electrocoating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electrocoating:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electrocoating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrocoating Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Electrocoating Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Electrocoating Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Electrocoating Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Electrocoating Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Electrocoating Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Electrocoating Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electrocoating in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Electrocoating Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Electrocoating Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Electrocoating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Electrocoating Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Electrocoating Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Electrocoating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Electrocoating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Electrocoating Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Electrocoating Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Electrocoating Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Electrocoating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Electrocoating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electrocoating Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electrocoating Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electrocoating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Electrocoating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Electrocoating Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Electrocoating Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Electrocoating Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Electrocoating Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Electrocoating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Electrocoating Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Electrocoating Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Electrocoating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Electrocoating Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrocoating in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Electrocoating Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Electrocoating Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Electrocoating Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Electrocoating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Electrocoating Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Electrocoating Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electrocoating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Electrocoating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electrocoating Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electrocoating in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Electrocoating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Electrocoating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electrocoating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Electrocoating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electrocoating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electrocoating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electrocoating Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Electrocoating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electrocoating Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Electrocoating Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Electrocoating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Electrocoating Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Electrocoating Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Electrocoating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Electrocoating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
