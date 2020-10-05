New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956650/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyesters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Electrically Conductive Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Acrylics Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Acrylics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956650/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrically Conductive Coating Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electrically Conductive Coatings Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Electrically Conductive Coatings Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyesters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyesters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyesters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Acrylics (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Acrylics (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Acrylics (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyurethanes (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyurethanes (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyurethanes (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Solar Industry (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Solar Industry (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Solar Industry (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electrically Conductive Coating Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Electrically Conductive Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Canadian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Electrically Conductive Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrically Conductive Coatings in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Electrically Conductive Coatings

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electrically Conductive Coating Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Electrically Conductive Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Electrically Conductive Coatings

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Electrically Conductive

Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrically Conductive Coatings in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Spanish Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Electrically Conductive Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Electrically Conductive Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Electrically Conductive Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: Indian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 132: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electrically

Conductive Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive

Coatings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electrically Conductive Coatings in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrically Conductive

Coatings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Electrically Conductive

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Electrically Conductive Coatings

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Electrically Conductive Coatings Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Electrically Conductive

Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Electrically Conductive

Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Electrically Conductive

Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 171: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Electrically Conductive Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrically Conductive Coatings in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Electrically Conductive Coatings Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electrically Conductive

Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Electrically Conductive

Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2012-2019



Table 201: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 202: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Electrically Conductive

Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Electrically Conductive Coatings

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Electrically Conductive Coatings Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Electrically Conductive Coatings Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Electrically Conductive Coatings Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956650/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001