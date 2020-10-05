New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Enclosures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956649/?utm_source=GNW

Benefits of electrical enclosures driving their adoption and making them a staple in electrical best practices include ability to dissipate heat thus contributing towards equipment safety; enhanced employee safety and reduces the risk of electrical fire; ensures cost-effective conformance to safety guidelines; easy installation; and durable with a long operating life, among others. The market also stands to benefit from continuous technology developments and innovations aimed at enhancing electrical enclosure`s ability to withstand specific environments and hazards. In this regard, fiberglass enclosures and composite materials such as carbon fiber composites represent key next generation enclosure materials growing in popularity. Benefits of these materials include anti-corrosive benefits unrivalled by polycarbonate enclosures; fiberglass is inexpensive; and carbon fiber is lighter, stronger and is a perfect replacement for metal enclosures. Despite the growing popularity of newer materials, polycarbonate enclosures will continue to remain popular for their impact resistance, UV resistance and cost.



The growing focus on the environment and sustainability is driving the commercial value of solvent free powder-coated electrical enclosures as compared to products with liquid finishes which carry volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Also powder-coated metal is more easily recycled, a key benefit of value in the emerging circular economy. The growing focus on the implementation of automation in industries, and the ensuing use of electrical and electronic machinery in the plant floor is benefiting demand for electrical and instrument enclosures in various types such as wall-mount, free standing, floor mount, junction box and trough types. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 45.7%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period, led by factors such as rapid industrialization in the country as evidenced by the fact that over 40.5% of the country`s gross domestic product is contributed by the industrial sector and surging electricity consumption to over 7 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2018. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 7.1% CAGR led by India, and other Southeast Asian countries.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electrical Enclosure: An Introduction

Electrical Enclosures Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

Renewable Energy Generation in the US: Breakdown of Electricity

Generated in Million MWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010 and

2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and

Enhanced Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment Drive Demand

for Electrical Enclosures

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years

2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Electrical

Enclosures Market

Global Change in Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for

2017-18

Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for

the Period 2011-2017 and 2018-2023

Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy

Applications

Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to

Ensure Safety of Equipment

UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for

Enclosures in the US and Canada

Sample Testing & Evaluation

Simplifying Certification Process

Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition

Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical

Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

Oil & Gas Industry: Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures

Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural

Farming Sector

NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures

Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and

Waterproof Enclosures

Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic

Enclosures

Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures

Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential

for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor

Applications

Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for

Electrical Enclosures

Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures

Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in

Corrosive Applications

Fiberglass Enclosures vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular

Design Enclosures

Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets

NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical

Manufacturers

A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures

NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications

NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that

are Hazardous

Innovations & Advancements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

