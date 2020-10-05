REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides a minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Pulmonx, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $218.5 million. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2020, under the symbol "LUNG."

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers for the offering.

