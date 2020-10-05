MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020 on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



A conference call will be held on October 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-223-4471 (toll free) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=3EDEAF73-D2A7-43DB-9EC2-8806F955FECC. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until November 15, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 4277535.

