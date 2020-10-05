CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) A. Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, to be held virtually on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET.



About Oncorus

Oncorus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. Using its two distinct proprietary platforms, the Company is developing a pipeline of intratumorally and intravenously administered product candidates designed to selectively attack and kill tumor cells and stimulate multiple arms of the immune system against tumors. Oncorus’ lead product candidate, ONCR-177, is an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic HSV-1 platform, referred to as the oHSV Platform, which leverages the Herpes Simplex Virus type 1, or HSV-1, a virus which has been clinically proven to effectively treat certain cancers. For more information, please visit www.oncorus.com.

