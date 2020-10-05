NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI; the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ftandi.com.



In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 447-5636 (from within the U.S.) or (615) 247-0080 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "FTAI Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call."

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 through 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 8578125.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com