TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV: LEQ.H) (“Leo” or the “Company”) and PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc. (“PsyBio”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent dated October 5, 2020, pursuant to which Leo and PsyBio intend to complete a business combination or other similarly structured transaction which will constitute a reverse take-over of Leo (the “Transaction”). It is intended that the Transaction will be an arm’s length “Qualifying Transaction” for Leo, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About PsyBio Therapeutics

PsyBio is a US-based biotechnology company developing a new class of drugs intended for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. In collaboration with Miami University based in Oxford, Ohio, PsyBio has retained the global exclusive rights to a proprietary platform technology that biologically synthesizes psilocybin and other targeted next generation psychoactive compounds that are produced naturally in fungi and plants (the “PsyBio IP”). Management of PsyBio expects that the PsyBio IP will enable the rapid generation of these highly stable psychoactive compounds cheaper, faster and greener than other published methods.

About Leo Acquisitions

Leo was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on October 28, 2009 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the NEX board of the TSXV. Leo has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

The Transaction

There are no relationships between any non-arm’s length party of Leo and PsyBio or its assets and the Transaction will be an arm’s length transaction. A comprehensive news release will be issued by Leo and PsyBio setting out the terms of the Transaction, which shall include information about Leo upon closing of the Transaction and the proposed financing of PsyBio in connection with the Transaction (the “Concurrent Financing”).

For further information contact:

Gerry Goldberg

CEO, Leo Acquisitions Corp.

e: gerrygoldbergcpa@gmail.com

Evan Levine

CEO, PsyBio Therapeutics, Inc.

p: 650-305-0553

e: evan@psybiolife.com

