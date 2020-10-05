WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial Group has named Eric Lin as senior vice president and corporate actuary. The promotion was effective Sept. 30, 2020.

Lin joined Sammons Financial Group in 2019. During his tenure, Lin has helped manage actuarial transformation initiatives, such as implementing principal-based reserving, GAAP accounting changes (LDTI), actuarial software conversion, and data infrastructure development.

“Eric has done a remarkable job modernizing our actuarial efforts,” said Don Lyons, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sammons Financial Group. “Eric’s strong leadership skills, positive attitude, and commitment to our culture and values make him the ideal person to lead the corporate actuarial team.”

Lin replaces Tim Reuer, who will retire from the company on Dec. 31, 2020.

“Tim has been heavily involved in the company’s actuarial community to promote cross-functional collaboration and manage actuarial talent initiatives. We’re grateful for Tim’s unconditional dedication and his incredible leadership throughout the years,” added Lyons.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

