NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) resulting from allegations that Legend may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On September 21, 2020, Legend disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech’s location in Nanjing. According to Legend, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China.

On this news, Legend’s share price fell $4.50 per share, or 14%, to close at $27.50 per share on September 21, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Legend shareholders. If you purchased securities of Legend please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1957.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

